Lena Dunham Writes An Adorable Note For Boyfriend Luis Felber On His Birthday

On June 9, 2021, Lena Dunham's boyfriend, Luis Felber celebrated his 35th birthday. The former took to Instagram and wrote him a note expressing what he means to her. "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky." she wrote in the caption. She then went on to talk about how she was the luckiest one to have him in her life.

Lena Dunham's note on her boyfriend's birthday

Lena Dunham's boyfriend Luis Felber turned 35 on June 10, 2021, and for the occasion, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures with the Peruvian British singer. She then went on to write "Feliz Cumpleanos Luis 💕 When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon." Adding to this she wrote, "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers," she expressed. She then went on to reference a few lines from the track This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies. “The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come,” and then ended the note as she wrote "Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa 🎈🎂 😌🦝 ♾"

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

On April 5, 2021, she went on to mention in an interview with New York Times that she was dating someone for the past few months, but she refused to reveal their name. Later on June 2021, she tweeted, "When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much ‘BoJack’ as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face. In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I’m saying is, don’t quit before the miracle, kids." She then went on to reveal that she was dating Luis Ferlber through her Instagram post on his birthday.

Reactions to Lena Dunham's Instagram post

Lena Dunham's Instagram was flooded with people expressing how happy they were for her. They also wished the musician a Happy Birthday. While the comments on this post were limited by Lena, most of them were even talking about how happy they were seeing her smile.

IMAGE CREDITS: LENA DUNHAM INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.