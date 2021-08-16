Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham Recall The Unnerving 'Game Of Thrones' Wineboarding Scene

Game of Thrones actors and good friends Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey recently got together for an unmoderated video as they recollected their time in Game of Thrones. The duo shared their memorable scenes as Cersei Lannister (Headey) and "Shame Nun" Septa Unella (Waddingham). Waddingham recalled meeting Headley on the sets of the drama series when they shot a sequence showcasing her character parading as a naked Cersei through the filled streets of King's Landing chanting "Shame!".

Apart from this, the women, in an exclusive conversation on Entertainment Weekly, also reflected other epic scenes, including the disturbing scene in season 6 where queen Cersei tortures Septa.

Game of Thrones stars recollect their time on sets

Talking about her first day on the show, Headey stated, "My first day ever on Thrones was standing at the top of those stairs, My daughter had popped out maybe nine weeks previously, so I didn't even know what my name was that day. And I said to you, 'Oh, my God, this is so epic.'... 'Oh, my God, do you ever get used to this?' And you were so cool about it all. And I thought, I want to be like her when I grow up.".

She also expressed her embarrassment when she was to 'stand semi-naked for two days in front of 6,000 people.'.

Looking back at the villainous scene in season 6 where Cersei tortures Septa, Waddingham said, "I wanted to ask you, which we never really talk about because I think both of us found it quite traumatic at the time: Our waterboarding, or rather wineboarding, scenes".

She stated how people were shocked to learn about what happened in reality, adding both of them were uncomfortable about it. "People are always quite shocked that that actually did happen in reality and there was nothing CGI'd. One thing I've said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it, but as with all these things, you know that they're not actually going to kill you so you just get on with it and do it. It made wicked telly and I just wondered what your take on all that was because I think you found it quite difficult too.".

Calling it horrendous, Lena Headey added, "Someone else asked me about that the other day and I was like, you know, as an actor we all have boundaries or no boundaries.... It made me feel horrendous doing that scene with you.". Describing the traumatic scene that transpired between them," Waddingham told Headley," And I was really nervous joining you [on Game of Thrones] because you were like queen lady of the ladies and I was some nobhead who had popped a baby out nine weeks previously". To this, Headey laughingly responded, "Well, and then you met me and you realized [that I was an] equal nobhead!.

Headley on Hannah's Emmy nomination

Lena Headey was also excited about Hannah Wadhingham's Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy nomination for her performance in Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She mentioned that not only she was proud of her but also excited to see her attire at the ceremony in September. To this, Wadhingham responded, "It has to be comfy because I'm in my mid-40s and it's all about the comfort!".

