Lena Headey Reveals Her Experience Filming The 'waterboarding Scene' In 'Game Of Thrones'

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey recently opened up about how the behind the scenes of shooting the hit series was like. The actor revealed that shooting Unella's waterboarding scene was hard to get through. The actor also claimed that she had ‘a really s**t time’ on the sets.

Lena Headey opens up on the waterboarding Scene

Lena Headey in Game of Thrones played the role of Cersei Lannister, who climbed up ladders to become one of the most despised characters in television history. During season 5 of the hit show, a Septa of the Faith of the Seven was introduced by the name of Unella, played by Hannah Waddingham. In the season, the character put Cersei to various punishments, including the iconic scene where she forced the Lannister to do a ‘walk of atonement.’

However, the tables turned in season 6 when an angry Cersei got her revenge as she punished Unella back by torturing her. The scene which was brutal to sit through has now been revealed as one of the most difficult scenes done by any Game of Thrones cast members. Speaking to the Insider, Headey revealed that the 10-hour shoot, where Unella was tied down onto a table and waterboarded by Cersei was difficult to film. Headey admitted that she felt bad for her co-actor.

Headey revealed that she adored Hannah and called her one of her favourite humans. She went on to praise her co-actor for being tough to go through the scene. She went on to say that she even tried to aim away when she poured the wine onto her co-actors mouth and was having a difficult time getting through the filming. The scene however, turned out to be one of the best scenes of the season.

Game of Thrones finale

The HBO show first premiered in 2011 and spanned over eight seasons. During the period, the show went on to become the biggest show to ever air on television. However, the Game of Thrones finale angered many fans, as it failed to live up to the show’s quality and hype. The finale was termed disastrous by fans and critics alike. However, the network went on to announce the several spin-offs incoming. A prequel to the show by the name House of the Dragon is expected to release by early 2022.

IMAGE: GAME OF THRONES' INSTAGRAM

