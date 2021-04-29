Lena Headey To Adapt 'Scary Stories For Young Foxes' As Animated Series

Lena Headey is known for her performance as Cersei Lannister in the epic fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. She recently voiced a character in the animated series Infinity Train. Now, the actor is ready to get back into animation with a new show.

Lena Headey to adapt 'Scary Stories For Young Foxes'

According to Deadline, five times Emmy award nominee Lena Headey is working on a spooky animated adaptation of the award-winning kid's horror book Scary Stories For Young Foxes from Christian McKay Heidecker. She will also voice a character in this animated miniseries and will co-produce it with Boat Rocker Studios. Headey's production banner Peephole Productions will finance with Boat Rocker's Kids & Family division.

Scary Stories for Young Foxes is described as a coming-of-age tale of two young foxes. They are born in different families, but their youthful trobles gets them together. The interrelated eight tales explore the power of scary stories, why people tell them and how they react to them.

Lena Headey recalled that during their first meeting at Boat Rocker she was asked what she was interested in, and they started talking about horror for kids, how there is a space for this, and not to shy away from putting stuff out there that’s dark and smart. She stated that kids aren’t naive. They know when the makers are holding back the scary bits. So she is "so happy" to be part of a great team to bring Christian McKay Heidecker's book to life in a way that feels authentic.

Bob Higgins, EVP Content, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family said that they are thrilled to have the "immensely talented" Lena Headey and Peephole Productions to be a part of this project. He noted that they see the miniseries as a "true family classic" based on this incredible, scary and heartfelt novel. Jon Rutherford, President, Boat Rocker Studios Kids & Family, added that Headey's participation in this project further bolsters their strong slate of leading Kids & Family titles designed for global audiences.

Author Christian McKay Heidicker asserted that he is "beyond thrilled" at the prospect of Mia and Uly romping onto TV screens to chill a wider audience with the importance of scary stories. He was worried that his book would be declawed. The scariest parts were removed for sensitive viewers. But Hedicker is convinced that Boat Rocker Studios and the "gravitational" Lena Headey will elevate this project to a much scarier one.

Promo Image Source: iamlenaheadey Instagram