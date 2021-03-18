Lena Headey To Feature In Psychological Thriller Series 'Beacon 23'

Lena Headey is best known for her spectacular performance in a variety of movies, television shows and music videos. A piece of recent news has been surfacing online about the actor being featured in an upcoming psychological thriller series named Beacon 23. The actor will not only be seen in a significant role among the Beacon 23 cast but will also be the executive producer of the series. Read further to know more about Lena Headey’s Beacon 23 plot details.

Lena Headey to star in Zak Penn’s Beacon 23

According to an article by Outlook India, Lena Headey is all set to feature in Beacon 23, a series adapted from Hugh Howey’s psychological thriller novel. The actor will also be the executive producer of the series and will back it with her Peephole Productions along with Katherine Pope, the head of Spectrum Originals. It was stated that it was Katherine Pope who suggested how Lena Headey would be perfect to play the role of Aster in the series.

She stated how they had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster and who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak's complex character. Katherine then stated how they finally came to the conclusion that it could only be done by Headey. She also added how they couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.

Zak Penn, the creator and showrunner of the series, also stated how Headey was already a versatile actor before she gave one of the defining performances in television history as Cersei Lannister on the HBO show Game of Thrones. He then added that there was no pressure and felt thankful to all the people making this show possible and mentioned how they just kept delivering beyond his expectations.

Even the president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, Dan McDermott, mentioned how having Lena Headly onboard elevated the series in every way. O'Connell Marsh, vice-chairperson, Boat Rocker Studios, talked about how having known and worked with Lena the past few years was an unending admiration for her inspiring talent. He continued as to how thrilled he was to know that Lena would be embracing the role of Aster and will also be producing it through her company.

Beacon 23 plot

Beacon 23 plot will revolve around the lives of two people named Halan and Aster when they get trapped together at the end of the known universe. The story later becomes mysterious when Halan begins to question her friend Aster whether she was her friend or foe. While the release date of the series has not been revealed yet, it has been stated that it will run for around nine months on Spectrum and will then become an AMC original.