Lenny Kravitz Reveals He 'kind Of Blew It' When He First Met His Ex-wife Lisa Bonet

On October 13, Tuesday, Lenny Kravitz opened up about writing his new memoir, Let Love Rule. In an interaction with E!, Lenny remarked that he struggled while writing the book at first. Amid his conversation, Kravitz recalled the time when he first met his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

The singer mentioned that he 'kind of blew it' the first time he met Lisa and added that 'he choked'. He went on to exclaim that 'they went where they went, so it was okay'. More so, he also talked about the time when Lisa and he met at the backstage of the New Edition concert. Adding to this, Lenny revealed that 'he was mesmerised by her' and mentioned that he 'did like her hair'. He also went on to call Lisa's hair 'beautiful.'

In the same interaction, Lenny opened up about the 'hardest part' while writing his book. Lenny continued that 'the hardest part was starting'. He didn't know what his voice was in writing a book and telling a story like that, he stated. Lenny then went on to talk about the 'easiest part' while writing the book.

He asserted that 'the easiest part was just finishing it and accepting it'. He said that writing and completing Let Love Rule was 'the best therapy that he had ever had in his life'. The song-writer remarked that there was a 'lot of healing while writing the book'.

Who was Lenny Kravitz's mother?

In his chat with E!, Lenny revealed that he realised his mother was a star after the first season of The Jeffersons. Sharing an incident, Lenny recalled that he had once gone to a grocery store and spoke where people were chasing his mother- Roxie Roker and were also asking for her autographs. Lenny Kravitz added that he first thought it was 'so strange', but it was 'wonderful'.

Lenny went on to call the television show as 'historic' and exclaimed that 'it was a huge part of the culture'. 'She represented on television what her real life was, which was being married to someone of another race, to a white man; she had the opportunity to represent that,' the Fly Away singer added.

Recently, the 56-year-old, Lenny Kravitz took to Instagram and wrote, 'As I’ve been doing press, the front porch has become an office and tv studio. I want to thank you for all the love on Let Love Rule this past week. I feel it.' Soon, fans showered praises and lauded his memoir. 'It’s such a good read. I feel so connected to your journey. Grandma Bessie, Grandpa, Mom and Dad would be so proud of this book,' read a user's comment on his post.

