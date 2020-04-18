Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Emotional Scenes On The Silver Screen | Take A Look

The Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a mega movie star, his work is celebrated across a global scale. His last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt, was a path-breaking movie, with turned out to be an enormous success at the box-office.

Source: Leonardo Di Caprio Instagram

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has not only entertained us as an artist but also paved his way through millions of hearts with his stupendous performances. Some of Leonardo DiCaprio's movies which are huge commercial successes include Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Revenant and The Great Gatsby. Talking about Leonardo Dicaprio's movies, let's look at the times he left us teary-eyed with his emotional scenes.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Emotional Scenes in Movies

Titanic: Jack saves Rose and the two have their last conversation

Source: JessDanzeYoutube

When we think of Titanic, there's no way this Leonardo Dicaprio's last scene in the film does not cross our mind. It is an emotional scene between Kate Winslet aka Rose and Jack (Leo) where the two lovers say their last words to each other, before Jack dies. Leonardo Dicaprio performed this emotional scene brilliantly.

Romeo and Juliet: When Romeo drinks poison

Source: Movieclips Youtube

This is definitely one of the most hard-hitting scenes from Leonardo Dicaprio's Romeo and Juliet. The scene where Romeo drinks poison while Juliet is asleep, and eventually dies in her lover Juliet's arms is an overwhelming scene from the movie Romeo and Juliet. Even though Leonardo was quite young when he featured in Romeo and Juliet as a lead, yet he did a splendid job in the romantic drama.

The Revenant Climax Scene

Source: Lorenzo Batocchi Youtube

After delivering several blockbusters hits, Leo Dicaprio received his first-ever best actor Oscar award for The Revenant in 2016. The movie has an amalgamation of several intense scenes which can certainly move you emotionally. But it is the unpredictable climax scene which is a mention in this list. Leonardo Dicaprio hardly spoke in this scene but his acting brilliance and marvellous expressions said it all.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.