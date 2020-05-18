Leonardo DiCaprio: A Look At The Actor's Most Extravagant Homes

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news lately for his philanthropic work to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic crises. He has appeared in several successful movies over the years. However, he is just not famous for playing lead roles in super hit movies; he has also stacked up quite some history spending penny on real estate over the years. The actor has several properties. With all that said now, here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's homes:

Leonardo DiCaprio's homes

Leonardi DiCaprio's House in Hollywood Hills

Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio turned a 4,551 square-foot property into an ultimate Hollywood dig that was built according to his needs. The massive property also has a huge basketball court with some of the most scenic views. The actor is known to have some get-togethers with his friends, including Tobey Maguire, at the place.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Leonardo DiCaprio's House in Los Angeles

This home is known to be styled in a traditional Spanish style and the house is known to be a part of Leonardo DiCaprio's property collection for over two decades. The place has a swimming pool and courtyard that is completed with pavilion. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Times When Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Caught In Controversies

Leonardo DiCaprio's Malibu House

This is yet another property in Leonardo Dicaprio's house collection that features an exotic beach alongside the bungalow. The house is designed in a down-to-earth style that includes a sun deck to gaze at the ocean and also a private hot tub that is perfect for lounging and enjoying the breathtaking views of the beach and waves. The house was even available on rent, according to a leading Interior Design Services.

Source: Architectural Digest

Source: Architectural Digest

ALSO READ | Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Rejected These Roles In His Career?

Leonardo DiCaprio House in Palm Springs, CA

This house is known to be designed by Donald Wexler for late singer Dinah Shore, in the year 1964. The place is considered to be a perfect place to escape from the hectic life of LA. Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio even renovated the place before he made the place available for short-term rentals.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio Taught Fans THESE Important Career Lessons In His Oscar Speech

Blackdore Caye in Belize

Although Dicaprio does not stay on the Island, reportedly, he purchased Blackdore Caye in Belize, it is one of the most stunning real-estate pieces that the actor is known to own back in the year 2005. If the reports are to be believed, the actor even announced that the Island will feature an eco-friendly resort. As of 2018, it is reported that the tropical getaway is under construction of massive environmental restoration.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.