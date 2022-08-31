Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Part Ways? Here's What Latest Report Reveals

Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most popular Hollywood actors of all time and as the actor had been dating Camila Morrone for a long time, recent reports claim that the duo has parted ways. The duo had been together since 2017 and made multiple public appearances together, including Cannes, the music festival Coachella and more. Moreover, the duo marked their Oscars debut in 2020, and Leonardo DiCaprio brought a date for the first time since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone broke up?

According to E! News, it was recently revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split up after dating for more than four years. The duo sparked dating rumours when they both were spotted together leaving Morrone’s home in Los Angeles back in 2017. They were later seen enjoying a holiday together in Colorado along with Tobey Maguire and his two kids. Though Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone never made their relationship official, their PDA was proof of the romance brewing between them.

Earlier in 2020, a report suggested that Camila Morrone was getting serious with the Titanic actor as the sources told the outlet, "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."

On the other hand, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila have an age gap of over 20 years, the latter also faced a backlash for the same and mentioned how anyone should be able to date who they want. She told Los Angeles Times, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Image: AP