Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Paid A Whopping $55 Million For 'Don't Look Up'?

Online streaming giant, Netflix, which is bankrolling director Adam Mckay's upcoming sci-fi dark comedy drama, Don't Look Up, paid USD 55 million (Rs 409 crore) combined to the lead stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for the fee, reported Variety. According to a report by the Outlet, DiCaprio was paid over USD 30 million (Rs 223 crores), while Lawrence was paid USD 25 million (RS 186 crore) for the sci-fi film. Read on to know more.

According to Variety, the Hollywood superstars have been paid more than usual because unlike a film releasing in theatres, the salary of the actors are not linked to the box-office profits. The amount is more than the standard USD 20 million that is generally received for a theatrical release.

Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio's USD 30 million payday is up from the salary he received for Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Both lead actors- DiCaprio and Brad Pitt had cut down their pays so that the film's budget could stay reasonable and thus increasing chances of Sony's making its money back.

Jennifer Lawrence had pulled her normal USD 20 million plus salary with the upcoming, Don't Look Up. With this, she is also expected to do the same with her upcoming biopic that is based on Hollywood talent agent, Sue Mengers. According to a report by Deadline, streaming sites such as Apple and Netflix are throwing big offers to take up the project. The report suggests one offer was reportedly in the USD 80 million.

The two Oscar winning actors will be as two low-level astronomers that are forced to travel around the US to warn its population that a giant meteor is heading straight toward the planet and will destroy it. The film that is helmed by Adam Mckay, also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance, and Cate Blanchett. Initially, the budget of the film was over USD 75 million. The first look teaser of the film was released recently.

