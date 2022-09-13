Leonardo DiCaprio 'definitely Pursuing' Gigi Hadid After Split With Camila Morrone: Report

Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have found a new romantic interest in Gigi Hadid, weeks after ending his 4 year-long relationship with Camila Morrone. According to People sources, the Titanic star and Hadid are 'getting to know each other' as of now and not 'dating'. However, insiders also mentioned that Leonardo is 'definitely pursuing' the supermodel. The actor has been grabbing headlines recently for his whirlwind romances with women below 25 years of age.

Leonardo DiCaprio 'pursuing' Gigi Hadid following split with Camila Morrone

An insider told the publication, "They are getting to know each other," while another source added, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi." Shedding light on their rumoured romance, a third insider shared, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

The Oscar winner was linked with Camila Morrone back in 2018 during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, following which the couple was papped on several occasions as they trotted the globe. They made their relationship official as they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

While Morrone kept their relationship extremely private, she once spoke about the media glare on their romance, especially the 22-year age gap. In a 219 conversation with Los Angeles Times, she said, "There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Camila Morrone 'doing fine' after breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio

A source told PEOPLE that Morrone "is doing fine" and is surrounded by a "big group of friends that really care about her." "She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo," the insider added. Camila's group also includes model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who were seen accompanying her on a girls' night earlier this month.

(IMAGE: AP)