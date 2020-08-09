DiCaprio Went To Australia To Convince Production House To Take Up 'Romeo + Juliet'?

Romeo + Juliet is considered to be one of Leonardo DiCaprio's most popular films during his early days. An interesting trivia about the film has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The intriguing fact is that actor Leonardo DiCaprio flew all the way to Australia in order to convince 20th Century Fox to take up the film.

Leonardo’s trip to Australia

Romeo+Juliet was directed by Baz Luhrmann and starred actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in a pivotal role. According to a report by a news daily, the production house 20th Century Fox was skeptical about taking up the film. The director of Romeo+Juliet, Baz Luhrmann, in an interaction with the press, said that Leonardo DiCaprio cashed in his business class tickets so that he could bring his friends and he stayed in Australia for 'no money at all'. The actor also did a video workshop so that everyone could come together and persuade the studio to do the film. The director even said that the actor was extremely passionate about the project.

Baz Luhrmann also revealed in another interaction that he did not want to do the film with anyone else but Leonardo DiCaprio. He said that he just did not want any other actor to portray the role of Romeo in his film. He also said that he could not think of anyone who embodied what the actor embodied.

In the same interaction, the director had spoken about how he knew Leonardo Dicaprio was the right fit even before he met him in person. He said that he had seen a paparazzi picture of the actor after which he thought this is how Romeo should look. He also admitted doubting Leo’s capabilities before seeing it live.

The leading lady of the film, Claire Danes was not the first choice for the role either. Actor Natalie Portman was considered for the role but the makers dropped it later. The reason for a change in plan was the major age difference between the two actors as Natalie Portman was 13 at that time and Leonardo DiCaprio was 21.

