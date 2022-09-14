Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Spotted Together For 1st Time Amid Relationship Rumours; See Pics

Titanic fame star Leonardo DiCaprio's personal life has left gossip mills running, ever since rumours of his relationship with Gigi Hadid have surfaced on social media. Post ending his 4-year relationship with Camila Morrone, it is now believed that the actor has found a new romantic interest in Hadid.

After the relationship rumours started to garner the interest of social media users, the two stars were having a great time together at a party in New York City just weeks after DiCaprio called it quits with Camila Morrone, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid party amid relationship rumours

In the viral pictures, the 47-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor and the 27-year-old supermodel could be seen leaning in close together as they chat in the midst of the loud party. According to various media reports, the grand party was thrown at Casa Cipriani by the Oscar-winning actor's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood on September 10.

OMFG LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID!!! pic.twitter.com/RuTVK8z7is — ʟᴏɪᴅᴀ (@LDCOSTIGAN) September 14, 2022



Keeping it simple yet trendy, Hadid rocked a white cropped tank top and high-waisted baggy jeans while Leonardo kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and baseball hat. A source present at the party told Page Six that the actor was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table.

The party even had performances by Diplo and Kodak Black. News of the pair’s budding relationship came as a surprise to many as the actor is prominently known to only date women under 25. Recently, during his opening monologue at this year's Emmy Awards, host Kenan Thompson joked about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life.

While poking fun at the star, Thompson mentioned one of the biggest nominees of the evening, Zendaya, and said, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

Leonardo who was dating Camila Morrone for a long time reportedly parted ways. The duo had been together since 2017 and made multiple public appearances, including Cannes, the music festival Coachella and more.

IMAGE: AP