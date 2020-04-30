Leonardo DiCaprio Had This To Say About 'The Inception's' Climax, Read On

The extremely talented actor and director duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Christopher Nolan came together for the 2010 film, The Inception. Like most of Christopher Nolan’s movies, The Inception was also heavily appreciated by the audiences and fans. But a major proportion of the audiences did not understand the climax of the movie. In a throwback interview, Leonardo DiCaprio had something to say about the ending of The Inception.

Read Also: Leonardo DiCaprio Was 'tortured' By Johnny Depp On Sets Of 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'?

Leonardo DiCaprio's throwback interview

Christopher Nolan is known to be one step ahead in dazzling his audience’s minds. The director likes to keep audiences at the edge of their seat with his gripping story-line and direction skills. The Inception was a no different movie as it left innumerable unanswered questions in the minds of the audience.

Read Also: Taylor Swift And Hailee Steinfeld's Best Moments Together Are A Must-see For Their Fans

The iconic climax scene of The Inception where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can be seen returning to his family and kids still raises a question in the minds of the audience whether that is the reality or still a dream. Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie Cobb spins the totem to see whether it was a dream or reality but decides to enjoy his time with his family. The film cuts to black with the totem wobbling and never really establishing which is the true state.

Read Also: Stephen Fry Shares His Tie Collection On Instagram With #FryTie; See Pics

In an interview with an entertainment channel, the actor had revealed that like most of the audiences, he himself was not quite sure about the ending of The Inception. The actor explained that he was more focused on his own character. He went on to say that when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind, he had his own way of piecing everything together. However, everyone had their different perceptions too. Leonardo DiCaprio concluded by saying that it depended on the eye of the beholder and how each person wanted to perceive it.

Check out the trailer of the film here below.

Read Also: Brad Pitt's Friendly Dig At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.