Leonardo DiCaprio Shares A Stunning Pic Of The Himalayas; But Fans Have A Burning Question

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is not just a phenomenal superstar, but also known as an environmentalist. The actor often treats fans with some exquisite beauty of God’s creation on his social media handle. The actor recently shared a stunning picture with a piece of positive news.

Leonardo DiCaprio recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the Himalayas. In the picture, one can notice the snow-capped mountains along with beautiful green pastures and clear blue sky. This picture is definitely a sight for the sore eyes.

Along with the picture the actor also shared a positive note. He wrote quoting a news portal that one can see the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas from the state of Punjab, India. He said that this is due to the decrease in pollution levels because of the coronavirus lockdown. He also wrote that residents reveal that it's the first time in over 30 years that they were able to see the mountain peaks nearly 125 miles away. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to praise the actor for always sharing such positive news. But seems like one of the fans had a question to ask him, he asked, “Why didn’t you get on the door with rose there was enough room for 2 people”. Check out some more comments from fans.

More stunning pictures from his feed

Leonardo DiCaprio always cheers fans with some nature pictures. And fans also love seeing such pictures. Check out some stunning nature related post shared by the actor.

