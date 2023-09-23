Leonardo DiCaprio In A Serious Relationship With Model Vittoria Ceretti: Reports

Leonardo DiCaprio has found his new lady love and things are getting quite serious between them, Page Six has exclusively confirmed. It has been reported that the Oscar-winning actor is officially dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been spotted at several events together, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship. However, a source close to the couple told the publication that they are the "real deal."

3 things you need to know

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly settled down with the Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

The actor has reportedly been dating Vittoria, 25, for at least two months.

The couple was spotted kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza.

Leonardo in serious relationship with Vittoria?

As per a report by Page Six, the 48-year-old actor has been dating the 25-year-old model for quite some time now. "They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level," the insider told the publication. Leonardo and Vittoria were first seen in public during an outing in Ibiza, Spain, on August 9.

(Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly in a serious relationship with Vittoria | Image: X)

What do we know about Leonardo DiCaprio-Vittoria's relationship?

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly been dating Vittoria, 25, for at least two months and they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza earlier, reports Mirror.co.uk. The actor has notoriously only dated women under the age of 25 and appears to break up with his significant other when they reach the milestone. But sources close to the ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ star now say that he has found true love.

As per Mirror.co.uk, one insider claimed that he is "besotted" with Vittoria and that she is being called his "girlfriend". He has allegedly spent the summer jetting around the world with his new love. One friend close to him told the Daily Mail: "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she adores him. They have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips. It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

The daughter of designer Francesca Lazzari, Vittoria has seemingly rubbed shoulders with many mutual acquaintances of Leonardo, including his alleged former flame Gigi Hadid.

(With inputs from IANS)