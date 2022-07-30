Leonardo DiCaprio Reunites With Martin Scorsese For Apple's Shipwreck Thriller 'The Wager'

The iconic duo of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, who've given audiences the masterpiece The Wolf Of Wall Street, are reuniting for another project. The stars, who are also collaborating on Killers of the Flower Moon, have signed an additional project with Apple, a shipwreck thriller titled The Wager. As per Deadline, the project comes as an adaptation of New Yorker journalist David Grann’s book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.

"The film set in the 1740s will watch as the British naval ship the Wager is wrecked on a desolate island off the tip of South America, with the captain and crew then struggling to survive and maintain order while battling not only the most extreme elements but their own human natures," according to Deadline. DiCaprio and Scorsese are also co-producing the project.

Meanwhile, the duo's crime-drama film Killers of the Flower Moon has been tentatively slated for a May 2023 release. It is based on the series of 1920s Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation, that were committed after the discovery of oil in the tribal region. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser in pivotal roles.

Interesting, this project is also based on David Grann's best-selling book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. While it was expected to premiere this year, makers are keen on releasing it in 2023 by first debuting it at the Cannes or Venice Film Festival.

Leonardo DiCaprio's recent release Don’t Look Up

The 2021 American satirical science fiction film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers attempting to warn everyone about a deadly comet approaching planet Earth. The film shed light on the government, political, celebrity, and media indifference to the climate crisis. It has been written, co-produced, and directed by Adam McKay.

Apart from Jennifer and Leonardo, the film also starred Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: AP)