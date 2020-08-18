Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Amsterdam Scene' From 'Body Of Lies' Has An Interesting Making Story

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most successful and celebrated American actors and producers. He began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s, and by the early 1990s, he started playing recurring roles in various television series. In 2008, Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in the action drama thriller, Body of Lies. The movie was shot in many different locations, that includes Amsterdam, Manchester, Munich, Samarra and Balad, Amman, Dubai, Vienna, and many more. Here’s what went into the making of the Amsterdam scene from the movie.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Prepped For His Role In 'The Aviator' In The Most Amusing Way

Making of the Amsterdam scene from Body of Lies

The Amsterdam scene from the movie, Body of Lies was shot in the Eastern Market. It is a historic marketplace in the Southeast of Washington DC, that hosts food fests and market fleas on the weekends. The scene was shot on a hot September day, though the extras had to wear heavy and fully covered clothes, so as to depict that it was a cool fall day. The car explosions from the scene actually took place on the sets and were not created by computer’s special effects.

Also Read | When Leonardo DiCaprio 'freaked Out' His 'The Great Gatsby' Co-star Carey Mulligan

Another difficult scene was the one the cast and crew of Body of Lies shot in Munich. The scene was shot on a busy urban U.S. street corner, where the traffic caused by the civilian vehicles had to be stopped for the shooting of the scene. Just before and after the shooting, the street signs (that were written in German) were put back up. The traffic was also allowed to get back on and the street was back to being crowded in minutes.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Signs Overall Film, TV Deal With Apple

About Body of Lies

Body of Lies is an action drama thriller, that is directed by Ridley Scott and written by William Monahan. The movie is based on the popular author David Ignatius’s bestselling novel of the same name. The movie cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Mark Strong as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a CIA agent who is on a mission to hunt down a powerful terrorist.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio To Producer Utopian Series 'Island' Based On Aldous Huxley's Novel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.