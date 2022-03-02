Last Updated:

Leonardo DiCaprio To Sylvester Stallone: Actors You Didn't Know Have Ukrainian Roots

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating day by day and several celebs have condemned the actions of Russia. Did you know that these actors have Ukrainian roots?

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Mila Kunis
1/7
Image: AP

Mila Kunis was in Chernivtsi, which at the time was under the Soviet Union. She was 7 years old when her Jewish family moved to Los Angeles, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio
2/7
Image: AP

Leonardo DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles. He also has German and Italian roots, but his maternal grandmother, Yelena Smirnova, was a native of Odessa, Ukraine.

Sylvester Stallone
3/7
Image: Instagram/@allstallone

Sylvester Stallone was born in New York. He's of Italian and Ukrainian descent. His maternal side of the family comes from Odessa.

Milla Jovovich
4/7
Image: Instagram/@millajovovich

Milica Bogdanovna Jovovich known by her stage name Milla Jovovich was born in Kiev, Ukrainian SSR. Her family left the Soviet Union when she was five years old and moved to London. 

Leonard Nimoy
5/7
Image: Instagram/@leonardnimoyofficial

Leonard Nimoy is best known for playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise. His parents were Ukrainian Jews from the city of Iziaslav who had fled the country separately in the 1920s.

Steven Spielberg
6/7
Image: Instagram/@stevenspielbergfans

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was born in the US, his paternal grandparents were Jews from Ukraine.

Vera Farmiga
7/7
Image: Instagram/@verafarmiga

Vera Farmiga was born in the United States but her parents are Ukrainians. She was raised in an insular Ukrainian-American community and didn't speak English till she was six.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: leonardo dicaprio, Ukrainian, sylvester stallone
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor: See who-wore-what today in the city

Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor: See who-wore-what today in the city
On Rajinikanth's 41st wedding anniversary, revisit his love story with wife Latha

On Rajinikanth's 41st wedding anniversary, revisit his love story with wife Latha
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com