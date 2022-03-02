Leonardo DiCaprio To Sylvester Stallone: Actors You Didn't Know Have Ukrainian Roots

Last Updated: 2nd March, 2022 17:40 IST

Vera Farmiga was born in the United States but her parents are Ukrainians. She was raised in an insular Ukrainian-American community and didn't speak English till she was six.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was born in the US, his paternal grandparents were Jews from Ukraine.

Leonard Nimoy is best known for playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise. His parents were Ukrainian Jews from the city of Iziaslav who had fled the country separately in the 1920s.

Milica Bogdanovna Jovovich known by her stage name Milla Jovovich was born in Kiev, Ukrainian SSR. Her family left the Soviet Union when she was five years old and moved to London.

Sylvester Stallone was born in New York. He's of Italian and Ukrainian descent. His maternal side of the family comes from Odessa.

Leonardo DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles. He also has German and Italian roots, but his maternal grandmother, Yelena Smirnova, was a native of Odessa, Ukraine.

Mila Kunis was in Chernivtsi, which at the time was under the Soviet Union. She was 7 years old when her Jewish family moved to Los Angeles, California.

