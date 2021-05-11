Leonardo DiCaprio Unveils First Look Of His Upcoming Film 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to unveil the Killers Of The Flower Moon first look. The image features the lead Killers Of The Flower Moon cast member, Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, who is one of the central protagonists in the film. Alongside DiCaprio's Burkhart, one can see Lily Gladstone's character Mollie Burkhart, a woman from the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the picture. In the picture, DiCaprio's character looks concerned while Gladstone's Mollie stares at him.

Killers of the Flower Moon first look

About Killers Of The Flower Moon

The upcoming Martin Scorsese directorial is based on the book of the same name by journalist David Grann. The book tells the story of a series of murders that shook the oil-wealthy Native American community in the 1920s. This era came to be known as the 'Reign of Terror'. The astonishing passing of Mollie's sister launched the first major investigation into the killing spree. As far as Killers Of The Flower Moon cast is concerned, Jesse Plemons will be seen as Tom White, the lead FBI agent who is in charge of investigating the killings.

It is believed that the part of the detective was meant for DiCaprio, but rewrites in the script made him gravitate towards Ernest. Robert De Niro also stars as Ernest's uncle, a powerful local rancher. In addition to the same, Scorsese hired many indigenous actors to the cast, which includes Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, and Sturgill Simpson. On the subject of Killers Of The Flower Moon release date, nothing has been revealed yet. Details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Leonardo DiCaprio's other professional commitments

In addition to Killers Of The Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen next in Don't Look Up. The Netflix film is about a couple of astronomers (Played by DiCaprio and Lawrence in the film). In the movie, the astronomers will be seen warning everybody on Earth that a meteorite will destroy the planet within a time frame of six months The crew started off with the production of the film sometime during the middle of November. Details regarding Don't Look Up are scarce. More information in connection to the feature is awaited.

