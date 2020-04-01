The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Leonardo DiCaprio's Younger Pictures That Will Have You Drooling Over Them

Hollywood News

Leonardo DiCaprio's fans love seeing the pictures of a young Leo and go totally gaga over them. Take a look at some of his lesser-seen young pictures.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt. Leonardo has been loved and appreciated by his fans ever since his shot to fame with the 1997 film, Titanic. He has a huge fan following and as much as they love seeing Leonardo's current pictures, they go even crazier over pictures of a young Leo. Take a look at some of the lesser-seen pictures of a young Leonardo DiCaprio. 

Five lesser-seen pictures of young Leonardo DiCaprio

LDC

SOURCE / LEONARDO DICAPRIO FAN ACCOUNT @leonardo_dicapriofans5

The picture above was shared by a fan account of the star. Leonardo DiCaprio is seen dressed in a black and purple wide-striped full-sleeved t-shirt. He paired it up with a pair of blue jeans and flaunted his signature hairstyle. 

ALSO READ | Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend? Here's All You Need To Know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by streetwear (@swauvx) on

In another picture, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen posing on a staircase. The actor is dressed in a black shirt topped with a pair of black jeans. He topped the look with a pair of caramel coloured jacket and brown shoes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @_serie_tv_leonardo_dicaprio_ on

Sharing younger Leonardo DiCaprio's photos, a fan posted a picture of the actor dressed up in a tux. It is a black and white picture, where Leo is dressed in a bow tie tux. He looked breathtaking with his signature hairstyle. 

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Iconic Dialogues From 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

In another one of Leonardo DiCaprio's photos from a fan account, it seems like the star was a part fo photoshoot. He is dressed in an oversized striped shirt pulled over a white t-shirt. He topped the look with a pair of dark blue jeans and is seen posing on a cycle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardo_dicapriofans5) on

A fan account of Leo shared a series of young pictures of the star. It seems that the pictures are from a magazine shoot. In one of the pictures, he is seen dressed in a blue hoodie, while in another one, he is seen dressed up in Lakers' jersey. 

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Best And Worst Films According To IMDb Ratings | Know More

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Thriller Films That Are Absolute Fan Favourites

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR