Leonardo DiCaprio's Younger Pictures That Will Have You Drooling Over Them

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt. Leonardo has been loved and appreciated by his fans ever since his shot to fame with the 1997 film, Titanic. He has a huge fan following and as much as they love seeing Leonardo's current pictures, they go even crazier over pictures of a young Leo. Take a look at some of the lesser-seen pictures of a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

Five lesser-seen pictures of young Leonardo DiCaprio

SOURCE / LEONARDO DICAPRIO FAN ACCOUNT @leonardo_dicapriofans5

The picture above was shared by a fan account of the star. Leonardo DiCaprio is seen dressed in a black and purple wide-striped full-sleeved t-shirt. He paired it up with a pair of blue jeans and flaunted his signature hairstyle.

ALSO READ | Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend? Here's All You Need To Know

In another picture, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen posing on a staircase. The actor is dressed in a black shirt topped with a pair of black jeans. He topped the look with a pair of caramel coloured jacket and brown shoes.

Sharing younger Leonardo DiCaprio's photos, a fan posted a picture of the actor dressed up in a tux. It is a black and white picture, where Leo is dressed in a bow tie tux. He looked breathtaking with his signature hairstyle.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Iconic Dialogues From 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

In another one of Leonardo DiCaprio's photos from a fan account, it seems like the star was a part fo photoshoot. He is dressed in an oversized striped shirt pulled over a white t-shirt. He topped the look with a pair of dark blue jeans and is seen posing on a cycle.

A fan account of Leo shared a series of young pictures of the star. It seems that the pictures are from a magazine shoot. In one of the pictures, he is seen dressed in a blue hoodie, while in another one, he is seen dressed up in Lakers' jersey.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Best And Worst Films According To IMDb Ratings | Know More

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Thriller Films That Are Absolute Fan Favourites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.