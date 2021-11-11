Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Quiz: Check How Well Do You Know About Oscar Winner's Movies

As the Titanic star, Leonardo DiCaprio turns 47 today, it is a surprise to learn that the actor has essayed a variety of iconic roles in his career so far and won millions of hearts of his fans.

The actor is well known for his movies namely The Revenant, Titanic, The 11th Hour, Total Eclipse, Catch Me If You Can, Blood Diamond, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street and numerous others. Check out the Leonardi DiCaprio birthday quiz and see whether you are a true fan of the actor or not.

Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday Quiz

1. Directed by Scott Kalvert, this movie is the 1995 biopic crime drama based on the autobiography written by Jim Carroll. Leonardo essayed the lead role in the film.

a. The Basketball Diaries

b. Virunga

c. And We Go Green

d. Forrest Gump

2. This Leonardo starrer film was a popular 1996 American romantic crime tragedy which was also re-released in Luhrmann's Red Curtain Trilogy DVD box set in 2002. In 1997, the actor won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 47th Berlin International Film Festival for this film. Name it.

a. Ride or Die

b. Born on the Fourth of July

c. Romeo + Juliet

d. Vanilla Sky

3. 2002 American biographical crime film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg featured DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the lead. It was based on the autobiography of Frank Abagnale.

a. Concussion

b. Catch Me If You Can

c. Seven Pounds

d. King Richard

4. Christopher Nolan's 2010 science-fiction movie featured Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead essaying the role of a professional thief named Dom Cobb. Guess the movie name.

a. The Departed

b. The Aviator

c. Shutter Island

d. Inception

5. This 1993 movie was one of the initial movies of the actor in his acting career that featured him as Tobias "Toby" Wolff. Legendary actor Robert De Niro played the role of his stepfather.

a. This Boy's Life

b. The Color of Money

c. Cocktail

d. Bloody Mama

6. This 2015 movie describes frontiersman Hugh Glass's experiences in 1823 and featured Leonardo and Tom Hardy in the lead. won the Golden Globe Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the BAFTA Award, and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the film. Guess the name.

a. The Revenant

b. Born to Win

c. The Outsiders

d. The Wolf of Wall Street

7. This is an upcoming American science fiction black comedy film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. the movie will feature Leonardo and Jennifer Lawerence as two astronomers trying to warn the world about the upcoming comets.

a. Ice on Fire

b. Killers of the Flower Moon

c. Don't Look Up

d. The 11th Hour

8. The 2008 spy-thriller featured DiCaprio as Roger Ferris who is a CIA case officer in Iraq, tracking a terrorist. The movie also consisted of actors namely Oscar Issac, Mark Strong, and others.

a. Shutter Island

b. Hubble

c. The Audition

d. Body of Lies

9. The 2006 crime thriller movie is the remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs and features Di Caprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg in the lead.

a. The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight

b. The Departed

c. Spies in Disguise

d. All the Right Moves

10. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie was released in 2010 and followed the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward "Teddy" Daniels who is investigating a missing patient from the psychiatric facility.

a. The Human Contract

b. Risky Business

c. Shutter Island

d. Enemy of the State

Here are the answers:

Answers:

1-a

2-c

3-b

4-d

5-a

6-a

7-c

8-d

9-b

10-c

Image: AP/Twitter