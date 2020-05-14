Leonardo DiCaprio's Ensemble Cast Films That You Must Check Out

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood. He has appeared in several kinds of movies over the years. He kick-started his career by being a part of television commercials in the late 1980s. He has starred in numerous successful flicks over the years. From essaying roles in Titanic, Inception, The Revenant to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio impressed his audience with his impressive acting skills. We have compiled some of his ensemble drama films that you must check out right away. Take a look.

1. Inception

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Inception stars an ensemble cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Ellen Page, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Tom Berenger, Cillian Murphy, and Michael Caine in pivotal roles. The 2010 science fiction film revolves around a professional thief who steals information from his targets’ subconscious by entering into their dreams. Inception was shot in six different countries from Tokyo to Canada. It garnered critical acclaim for its direction, themes, screenplay, and ensemble cast, among other things. Inception received numerous nods and went to earn four Oscar awards.

2. Django Unchained

Django Unchained stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading roles. It also features Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, Michael Parks, Don Johnson, and James Remar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the 2012 revisionist Western flick was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. Set in the old west and antebellum south, Django Unchained is a stylised tribute to Spaghetti Westerns.

This movie emerged as highly successful and went on to receive several awards and nominations. Among them, it also earned five Academy Awards nominations. Moreover, it is Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movie to date.

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the 2019 comedy-drama film is set in the 1969 Los Angeles. It revolves around an actor and his stunt double, who witness the changing film industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. It garnered ten nods for Oscar awards. Moreover, the film received various awards appreciating the leading actors.

