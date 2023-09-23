Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Gigi Hadid, Current Flame Vittoria Ceretti Walk The Runway Together

Italian luxury fashion house Versace's fashion show at the currently ongoing Milan Fashion Week saw many notable names from the world of modelling take the ramp. Among them were Leonardo DiCaprio's former and current flames Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti. The Academy Award-winning actor, however, chose to skip the event.

3 things you need to know

The Milan Fashion Week this year commenced on September 19 and will conclude on September 25.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were rumoured to be in an on-again off-again relationship for months.

Recent reports suggest that the actor is currently in a "serious relationship" with Vittoria Ceretti.

Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti take the runway

Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti, both walked the ramp at the Versace show during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. While the two models sharing the same ramp is being dubbed a fashion face-off, both kept it extremely professional as they took the runway for the luxury label.

(Gigi Hadid at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week | Image: @itgirlenergy/X)

(Vittoria Ceretti at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week | Image: @21metgala/X)



Gigi, 28, was dressed in a pale yellow silken gown with a cowl neck. Vittoria, 25, on the other hand, was dressed in an all-black bralette and miniskirt paired with leggings in the same hue. For the unversed, the two models taking the ramp together has been making the news owing to their alleged romantic involvement with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic pursuits

The Departed actor sparked dating rumours with Gigi Hadid when the duo was first spotted together in September 2022. This was followed by several, but inconsistent sightings of the before a period of lull. More recently, DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted in the Hamptons in July for two consecutive nights before things presumably gave way between them.

The following month, the actor was spotted with Vittoria Ceretti, enjoying a coffee date. This was followed by a video of the two sharing a kiss at an Ibiza club. As per a recent and exclusive report by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are now officially dating.