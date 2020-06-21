Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception & Other Movies Scored By Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer is a German movie score composer and record producer. Zimmer is popular for combining electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral settings. Since the 1980s, he has composed music for over 150 films. Over the course of his career, The Lion King music composer has made some groundbreaking music pieces and background scores. One cannot listen to Zimmer’s compositions without having chills in their spines.

Often, Hans Zimmer has produced the background score for Christopher Nolan’s films. These include Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and more. Zimmer is also taking on the soundtrack of the 25th Bond film No Time To Die. Besides that, Zimmer is also set to compose music for the upcoming films Dune and Tenet. Take a look at some of the best work of Hans Zimmer.

The Dark Knight trilogy

Hans Zimmer produced various tracks for Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The trilogy stars Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader. Zimmer produced some popular scores including The Fire Rises, Why Do We Fall, Rise, and A Dark Knight. Zimmer’s background scores from the trilogy are lively and energetic.

Inception

Zimmer composed two popular tracks in this film which awed the fans and the general audience as well. Zimmer’s use of the orchestra, as well as electronic music, is unparalleled. In Inception, he brings the tracks Time and Dream Is Collapsing, both of which are considered to be groundbreaking.

Man Of Steel

The OST for Man Of Steel is also produced by Hans Zimmer. With Snyder’s beautiful direction and Zimmer’s uplighting scores, the experience of this film is otherworldly. Some of the popular tracks include Flight and What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World?

Interstellar

Hans Zimmer also composed the music for this popular Sci-Fi thriller by Christopher Nolan. His soundtracks have often garnered both critical and audience acclaim. Some of the popular tracks from this film include Stay and Afraid of Time.

Sherlock Holmes

Directed by Guy Ritchie, both the Sherlock Holmes films star Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Hans Zimmer also produced the OST for this one. Some of the popular tracks include Discombobulate and The End?

Dunkirk

Nolan provided Zimmer with the sound of a ticking watch, which is a recording Nolan made of a watch he personally owned to embed into the music. This is heard throughout the film and provides a heightened experience. The nominations included a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

