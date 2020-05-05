Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his unconventional roles in various Hollywood flicks. Since he started his acting journey, DiCaprio has been involved in several hilarious moments in many of his interviews. We have compiled some of the instances for you to check out. Take a look:

Here are Leonardo DiCaprio’s most hilarious moments off-screen

Questions about Kate Winslet

In an interview, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio were asked personal questions about each other. The interviewer asked about Winslet’s birth date and her middle name. However, he did not know the answers to any of these. He also chucked and said that he was busted. On the other hand, Winslet knew everything about him and gave all the correct answers.

When DiCaprio was flirting with Daisy

In a chat show, Leonardo DiCaprio was having a casual conversation with Daisy and he complimented her shirt, tan, lip shade, and hair. Talking about his girlfriends, he revealed that he was getting a hard time finding dates and shared his phone number with the audience. Leonardo DiCaprio also said that he felt a connection with Daisy. But Daisy denied hilariously by saying that everything was over between them.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Django Unchained': Memorable Dialogues From The Film

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Titanic'

Funny moment during the filming of Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio lip-synced the director’s words while standing beside him. While he was describing Kate’s scene with Julio, DiCaprio stood there and made faces and got caught on the camera. Moreover, the one who was instructing also could not control his laughter.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction at the Golden Globe awards event

Leonardo DiCaprio’s hilarious reaction at Golden Globes Awards event went viral instantly. It took the internet by storm. As Lady Gaga was called to receive the award, he was laughing uncontrollably and looked at her with a tilted face and strong expressions. When she was going on stage, he raised his eyebrows. Later on, the same was revealed to him, after the event.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Must-watch Documentary Films About Wildlife Protection

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Movie Nominations At The Golden Globe Awards Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.