Leonardo DiCaprio's Movies With Best Action Sequences That Fans Cannot Miss

Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic helped him rise to fame not just in Hollywood, but across the globe. Some of his action movies like Revenant, Blood Diamond and The Aviator and others have travelled in many countries and admired by audiences worldwide. To know which are Leonardo’s other best action films continue reading.

Also Read: How Kate Winslet Broke The Ice With Leonardo DiCaprio For 'Titanic' Drawing Scene

Best action films of Leonardo DiCaprio

Inception

Inception is known for the exceptional direction of Christopher Nolan, and the quite debated end scene that leaves the audience on a cliffhanger. His character carries a totem through the film to differentiate between dream and reality. The film had a rather noteworthy action sequence where actors Joseph Gordon-Lewitt fights in a hallway in zero gravity. The scene is considered mind-bending by fans.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic': Here Is Interesting Trivia About The Iconic Film

The Revenant

The performance of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant was of the most noteworthy ones. The survival epic film was helmed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The movie hit the screens in January 2016. The film is marked as Leonardo DiCaprio's best feature film role with the fewest words or dialogue. It is Leonardo DiCaprio's sixth Oscar nomination and his first-ever win. There are several scenes elaborately shot, including a battle sequence in the opening of the film and the famous 'bear fight' where Leonardo takes on a bear in the wilderness after almost being mortally wounded by the wild animal.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Memorable Western Movies You Must Check Out

Blood Diamond

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly gained several pounds of muscle and trained with former Rhodesian soldiers, for the film. He even perfected the South African accent for his role. The actor is seen dodging bullets, wearing cool sunglasses and romancing actress Jennifer Connelly. This film too has rich cinematography and some cool fight sequences, but the one where Leonardo's character saves himself and another character from a group of people attacking civilians really left fans at the edge of their seats.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Who She Is Really Thinking About, Says It's Not Leonardo DiCaprio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.