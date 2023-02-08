Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumoured Girlfriend Eden Polani Goes Off Instagram Amid Dating Rumours

Eden Polani, the 19-year-old model who is rumoured to be dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has seemingly shut down her Instagram account amid social media backlash.

Polani was seen sitting with the 48-year-old actor at the album release party of artist and model Riley Montana (also known by the stage name Ebony Riley) last month. Soon after, photos of the two from the event went viral online and sparked dating rumours.

The said photograph garnered mixed reactions with a section of social media users criticising the model for seemingly dating a man with a 30-year age gap. And now, it seems like the model has gone off the grid amid massive online criticism.

It, however, turns out that Polani and DiCaprio were never really seeing each other, as per the latest media reports.

TMZ revealed in an article that Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating Polani. Citing their sources, a report by the publication mentions that the two were only sitting together.

That Polani and DiCaprio are not involved with each other, has been reported by a number of outlets as well.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31st) night #LeonardoDiCaprio was seen hanging out with friends while celebrating the release of singer Ebony Riley’s debut EP in LA. pic.twitter.com/xYRwoRUvNA — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) February 2, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history

Leonardo DiCaprio is frequently in the news for his relationships. The Revenant actor was seen with actress Victoria Lamas in December 2022 as they left Sunset Boulevard’s The Birds Streets Club together. Soon, the 23-year-old model’s face was splashed across media portals as the next rumoured girlfriend of the Titanic actor.

However, her father Lorenzo Lamas told the New York Post that they’re not dating. He told the outlet that while they’re hanging out together, they’re not serious.

In August, the star was seen with model Gigi Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio separated from 25-year-old model Camila Morrone after dating her for four years.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming projects

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently involved in the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. A directorial project of Hollywood veteran director Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the New York Times best-seller novel by the same name. The film will also feature The Godfather II & Taxi Driver's Robert De Niro.

At the same time, the actor is also slated to appear in The Devil in the White City. DiCaprio acquired the rights to the book and director Martin Scorsese is directing the project. While it was set to be a film, the project will now be a limited series, with Hulu backing its production.