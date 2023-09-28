Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Meets His Mom In Milan

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. While rumours had been circulating online about their blossoming relationship due to several public appearances together of late, a close source to Page Six recently confirmed that they are indeed the "real deal". Amid hearsay, the rumoured couple was spotted with The Departed actor's mother.

3 things you need to know

Vittoria Ceretti meets Leonardo DiCaprio's mother

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been seen together at various events, fueling speculation about their relationship. They were recently spotted in Milan, Italy, where they visited the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum along with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted exiting the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy on Sunday with his mum, Vittoria & friends. This sighting of Leo, his mum & Vittoria comes after a source exclusively told Page Six that things between the pair have "become more serious". pic.twitter.com/GuqLBp2iP9 — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) September 26, 2023

Photographs captured the trio as they exited the museum, with the actor wearing a black jacket and a baseball cap. Vittoria opted for a casual look with black cargo pants and a brown jacket. Pictures showed DiCaprio walking ahead, with Vittoria closely following behind him.

About Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's rumoured relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly been dating Vittoria, for at least two months and they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza earlier, reports Mirror.co.uk. Sources close to the Wolf Of Wall Street star now say that he has found true love.

As per Mirror.co.uk, one insider claimed that he is "besotted" with Vittoria and that she is being called his "girlfriend". He has allegedly spent the summer jetting around the world with his new love.

One friend close to him told the Daily Mail, "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she adores him. They have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips. It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

The daughter of designer Francesca Lazzari, Vittoria has seemingly rubbed shoulders with many mutual acquaintances of Leonardo, including his alleged former flame Gigi Hadid.

