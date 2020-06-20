Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Aviator' Has A Wonderful Soundtrack That You Must Checkout

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies have often left the masses speechless. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies include The Aviator, Titanic, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and many more. One of Leonardo DiCaprio's movies that has some great soundtracks happens to be the film, The Aviator. Listed below are some of the wonderful soundtracks from the 2004 flick, The Aviator.

Leonardo's The Aviator has wonderful soundtrack, here are some best songs

Thanks

This is another track from the film. The song is sung by Bing Crosby, Jimmy Grier & His Orchestra. The lyrics are simply soulful and the song blends in with the scenes in the movie. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"We used to dwell in love's own palace,

A palace of dreams come true.

Now that we're through I bear no malice,

Though we've called it a day

All I can say is

Thanks for all the lovely delights

I found in your embrace.

I'm thankful though I know

It's ending all too soon.

And thanks for unforgettable nights

I never can replace."

After You've Gone

This is one of the most soulful tracks from the film. The track's lyrics give a feeling of pain and remorse. The track is sung by Loudon Wainwright III. After You've Gone is the perfect song from The Aviator to listen to on those gloomy and sad days. A few lines from the track are penned below.

"Now won't you listen honey, while I say,

How could you tell me that you're goin' away?

Don't say that we must part,

Don't break your baby's heart

You know I've loved you for these many years,

Loved you night and day,

Oh! honey baby, can't you see my tears?

Listen while I say:"

I'll build a stairway to paradise

This is another track from the film that is full of life. The lyrics showcase happiness and a desire to live life to the fullest. The song is romantic and perfect for those days when one finds themselves in love. The song is sung by Rufus Wainwright. A few lines from the track are penned below.

"All you preachers who delight in panning the dancing teachers,

Let me tell you there are a lot of features

Of the dance that carry you through the gates of Heaven

It's madness to be always sitting around in sadness,

When you could be learning the steps of gladness

You'll be happy when you can do just six or seven"

Happy Feet

This is another track from the film that showcases mirth and endless peace. The song is sung by Bing Crosby. The song is from the album Bing Crosby in Hollywood. The song in the film is played at a party with bling and glamour. The song showcases happiness at it's best. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Happy feet, I've got those happy feet

Give them a low down beat

And they begin dancing I've got those ten little tapping toes

And when they hear a tune I can't control my dancing heels

To save my soul"

