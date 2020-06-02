Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' & Other Movies By Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu

Alejandro González Iñárritu is the Mexican filmmaker and writer best known for his grand films. Alejandro González Iñárritu's movies include Babel, The Revenant, Birdman, and many more. The director and producer has over the years won multiple awards, accolades and nominations for his various films. Listed below is Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant and other movies by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant and other movies by Alejandro

The Revenant

The 2015 film won several awards, accolades, and nominations for showcasing the snowbound lands and man's survival skills. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, and Domhnall Gleeson in pivotal roles. The film with a high rating of 8 on IMDb is directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film showcases the challenging journey of Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who injured by a bear attack gets deserted by his troop. Glass tries to survive in extreme climate while plotting revenge on his men.

Birdman

This is another drama-filled flick of the talented filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film follows the life of Riggan Thomson, a fading superhero, who plans to regain his career with a passionate Broadway production. However, things go south when during rehearsals, his co-star gets injured and he is forced to hire a new actor. The film with a 7.7 rating on IMDb was another film that won several awards. The film stars Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, and Andrea Riseborough in lead roles.

Babel

This was another great flick created by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film rated at 7.4 on IMDb was written by Guillermo Arriaga. The film stars Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Gael García Bernal, Mohamed Akhzam in prominent roles. The 2006 drama and thriller based flick takes people into the lives of a group of people who come from three different continents. They struggle with emotional stress and problematic situations and try hard to deal and fix their problems. Babel among many awards also won the Academy Award for best music.

Amores Perros

This was one of Alejandro González Iñárritu's initial films. The film showcases the lives of people who collide in a Mexico City car crash. The 2000 drama and thriller based flick is rated at a high 8.1 on IMDb. The film stars Emilio Echevarría, Gael García Bernal, Goya Toledo, and Álvaro Guerrero in lead roles. Amores Perros won the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Film, among other awards.

