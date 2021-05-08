Leslie Bibb Shares Why Playing Josh Duhamel's Wife On 'Jupiter's Legacy' Was "emotional"

Leslie Bibb is one of the lead Jupiter's Legacy cast members alongside her on-screen husband Josh Duhamel. She quite recently revealed as to why playing the character and the better half to Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian was the easiest yes she could have said and why was the experience of playing the character a deeply emotional one. Shortly after Jupiter's Legacy release, Leslie Bibb spoke to the officials at The New York Post about how a little bit of history that she has with Duhamel made the act of playing her character on Netflix show more meaningful. Read on to know more.

Leslie Bibb on why playing Josh Duhamel's wife on the show was an "emotional" experience:

While on the topic of the same, the leading Jupiter's Legacy cast member, revealed that she and Duhamel go back a few years. Additionally, she can be heard reminiscing the time when Duhamel, who played the male lead in her production titled "The Lost Husband' uplifted her while the production was underway, as she had lost her mother a week before the crew started filming. As per her own admission, she was very much "Cracked Open" and she appreciated Duhamel for helping her get through the production process at a time when she wasn't at her best emotionally. She can also be heard recounting the time when Duhamel was "so good" to her. Post the same, she touched upon the rapport and the "easy chemistry" that they share and how safe she feels with him.

About Jupiter's Legacy review(s), Jupiter's Legacy release date & more:

Jupiter's Legacy is based on a comic by Mark Millar (Who is also the co-creator of Kick-Ass comics). It centers on the world’s first superheroes who got their powers during the Depression era. In the series and the comics, the earliest of the superheroes can be seen forming a group that would come to be known as "The Union". The show explores the origins of the superhero set in the Depression era and the status of the superfamily in contemporary times, which can be described as a saga of a dysfunctional family. Jupiter's Legacy Review(s) have described the show as "poignant" "quirky" "relatable" and unexpectedly funny", amongst others. As far as Jupiter's Legacy release date is concerned, all episodes of the first season of the same are now available for streaming on Netflix. As far as the second season of Jupiter's Legacy is concerned, it is unclear if the same will ever happen. Information connected to it will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.