Leslie Bibb To Star Alongside Robert De Niro & Sebastian Maniscalco In 'About My Father'

American actress and model Leslie Bibb has been roped in to star alongside stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and veteran legend Robert De Niro in the comedy feature About My Father. As per Deadline reports, the film is being bankrolled by Lionsgate and draws inspiration from Maniscalco's own life and his relationship with his father. It is being helmed by Laura Terruso, while the screenplay is written by the comedian along with Austen Earl.

Leslie Bibb, who was most recently seen as Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty in the Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy alongside her on-screen husband Josh Duhamel in the lead, is set to play Maniscalco's fiance, Ellie in the upcoming flick. Whereas, De Niro will be essaying Sebastian's Italian immigrant father, Salvo.

Leslie Bibb joins About My Father cast

The upcoming Laura Terruso directorial will show an interesting mix up of cultures when Maniscalco tells his conventional immigrant father Salvo that he is set to propose to his girlfriend, who is all American to which Salvo persuades his son to spend a weekend with Ellie's parents, who happen to be filthy rich. What follows is an interesting lineup of events as the two parties realise how polar opposite they are. However, they will be la Famiglia as the weekend concludes.

Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, Judi Marmel and Andrew Miano are onboard as producers for the film, while Dan Balgoyen is onboard to serve as an executive producer. Lionsgate's Phil Strina has materialised the deal.

What's on Leslie's work front ?

On the work front, Bibb, who is known for her roles in the comedy-drama series Popular, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe's Christine Everhart in Iron Man, will be seen in the Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot opposite Melissa McCarthy. She will also star alongside Dermot Mulroney in The Inhabitant, which is touted to be a horror flick. The actor has also been appreciated for her recent appearances in Tag and Jupiter's Legacy.

Jupiter's Legacy is based on a comic by Mark Millar and follows the band of superheroes who got their powers during the Depression-era. Both the series and comics see the world's first superheroes come together to be known as "The Union".

(IMAGE: AP)