Leslie Grace On DC Co-boss Peter Safran’s ‘Batgirl’ Comments: 'The Film I Got To See...'

Batgirl star Leslie Grace reacted to DC Studios co-head Peter Safran’s statement about axing the film. Leslie Grace, who played the titular character in the film, contrasted Peter Safran’s comments in a recent interview. Peter Safran had previously stated that Batgirl was “not releasable”.

In an interview with Variety, the Batgirl star was asked about whether she’s seen the final cut of the film or not. She revealed that the film was prematurely put out for a screening, and it didn’t have key scenes that would have aided the film in maintaining a sense of cohesion.

Leslie Grace added that the film was taken out of the editing process early on, and attributed it to “everything going on at the company.” She further said perhaps the clips from the film will be released later and that the scenes in the film were "incredible".

I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn’t complete by the time that it was tested. There were a bunch of scenes that weren’t even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company. But the film that I got to see — the scenes that were there — was incredible. There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion. Maybe we’ll get to see clips of it later on.

The actor also talked about her meeting with Warner Bros. Film Group CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca. She said while they'd spoken to her about the reasons the film was being shelved, they gave no creative pointers with regard to how the film did not make the cut for a theatrical release or a rework.

Leslie Grace was asked whether she's had a meeting with Peter Safran and James Gunn upon the film's cancellation. She revealed that while they haven't reached out to her, she still wishes them the best.

James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios back in December 2022.

Peter Safran’s comments about shelving Batgirl

Peter Safran had previously spoken about shelving Batgirl during a Warner Bros. press event. He said, “That film was not releasable,” and further approved of Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav’s decision to axe the film. He also said Batgirl’s release would have “hurt” the DCU.