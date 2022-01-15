Leslie Grace Sets The Internet Ablaze With First Glimpse Of Her 'Batgirl' Costume; See Pic

Leslie Grace is all set to take on the role of Barbara Gordon/ Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max film expected to stream sometime this year. The upcoming instalment of Batgirl has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and also stars J. K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its release, Leslie treated fans with the first glimpse of her caped crusader costume which looks every bit intriguing. The glimpse not only had fans gushing over her superhero avatar but many notable celebrities like Eva Longoria among others. The upcoming project marks Batgirl's second stint in a live-action feature film, with Alicia Silverstone taking on the role in 1997’s Batman & Robin for the first time.

Leslie Grace shares the first glimpse of her Batgirl costume

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 15, the actor revealed her purple and yellow uniform as she posed against a gothic architecture with her red tresses flowing with the wind. In the caption, she wrote, "I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.- Batgirl, Year One #Batgirl." Take a look.

The picture received overwhelming love from ardent DC Comics fans as well as the star's followers. Expressing excitement, many netizens wrote, "Oh My God", while others quipped "That's the suit", with red heart emoticons.

According to Deadline, the Afro-Latina star was well-liked by the makers owing to her stint in In the Heights, and the audition for the superhero flick sealed the deal for the role. With its debut on HBO Max, the film marks one of the major DC projects to exclusively come out on the streamer. Christina Hodson has penned its screenplay, while DC Films and Burr! Productions are bankrolling the project.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LESLIEGRACE)