Though it's more than a month since the Batgirl movie was shelved, actor Leslie Grace is still reminiscing her experience filming for the same. On Saturday, the actor uploaded a video montage of the compilation of some of the behind-the-scenes footage from the film on social media. The actor can be seen working through various production stages in the video, which was set to "Evergreen" by Omar Apollo.

In the montage, Leslie Grace can be seen getting her makeup done with the superhero's signature smokey eye, showing off her martial arts prowess on set, and even falling from a high ceiling with the help of wires. In the end, Leslie could also be seen donning a superhero costume, while carrying a big smile on her face. It is pertinent to note that the video was shared by the In the Heights actor on her Twitter handle.

follow my randomness on the tok 🤎 https://t.co/U83YWtrPQe pic.twitter.com/Befi3pZ90T — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) September 25, 2022

Leslie Grace-starrer film Batgirl shelved

The much-awaited Batgirl movie would have been the most recent live-action portrayal of Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon, but on August 2, it was revealed that the $90 million movie, while having already been shot, would neither be shown in theatres nor on HBO Max. Following the shocking cancellation, fans across the globe were disappointed as the DC project had been in development for years.

Leslie Grace also took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about the cancellation of Batgirl. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero! #Batgirl for life! " Take a look:

Warner Bros President and CEO David Zaslav later explained,

"We’re not going to launch [a] movie until it’s ready. We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quota. And we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it. Particularly with DC, where we think we want to pivot and we want to elevate and we want to focus." He added, "The objective is to grow the DC brand and the characters, but just as importantly, to protect the DC brand."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LESLIEGRACE