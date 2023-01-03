Leslie Grace Shares Her 'Batgirl' Look From Cancelled Film In New Year Post

Leslie Grace shared the final 'Batgirl' costume from the now-cancelled film in her recent Instagram post, on Sunday. The video was a compilation of the actor's memories with her family and friends and behind-the-scenes glimpses from what appeared to be the filming of 'Batgirl'.

One of these showed Grace dressed as Batgirl. She could be seen posing for some publicity shots and stunt work that seemed related to the movie.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote: “Thank u for teaching me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. My gratitude and love for life are much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. I take your lessons with me as we part.”

Check the post below:

Why was 'Batgirl' cancelled?

The film was going to air on HBO Max at some point in 2023. According to the US-based online news site Deadline, Warner Bros decided to shelve the project even after the film already wrapped shooting in March of last year.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film featured Brendan Fraser as Firefly, J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton as Batman.

In an interview with Variety last year, Fraser referred to the cancellation of 'Batgirl' as 'tragic'. The actor said, "Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-green screen thing."