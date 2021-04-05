Leslie Odom Jr. Shares How His Wife Nicolette Robinson Saved 'One Night In Miami'

Leslie Odom Jr of Hamilton fame, who was last seen alongside his wife Nicolette Robinson in One Night in Miami by Amazon Studios, recently shared that Nicolette was not the first choice for the movie but due to unforeseen circumstances, the movie fell into Nicolette's lap. According to Leslie, his wife's casting is the reason that may have 'saved' the movie.

Leslie Odom Jr. explains how Nicolette Robinson saved 'One Night in Miami'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly during the SAG awards 2021 pre-show, Leslie, who plays Sam Cooke in the movie, said that he and the makers of One Night in Miami were in a bind during the filming of the movie. He shared that, they had cast another actor to play the role of Barbara in the pre- Covid-19 era and they were supposed to shoot the scenes between Barbara (which was later played by Leslie Odom Jr's wife Nicolette) and Sam Cooke in Los Angeles, after they wrapped up their shoot in early March 2020 in Louisiana. But then things came to a standstill due to the lockdown and the makers did not get a chance to film the scenes until June.

As the originally cast actor was unable to shoot due to the lockdown as she was not in LA, the makers were looking at casting another fabulous actor to play Barbara. Leslie shared, that is when he went up to the director Regina King advised that they have Nicolette Robinson play the part. He jokingly also said to Regina that he and his wife had been quarantining together so if they wanted to throw in a kiss in the film, they were 'good to go'. Eventually, Leslie Odom Jr's wife Nicolette Robinson was offered the role to play the role of Barbara in the movie.

'One Night in Miami' nominated at SAG Awards 2021

Leslie and his wife have together been nominated for the SAG awards 2021 which happened on Sunday, April 4, under the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category along with the rest of the One Night in Miami cast. Leslie Odom was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting role for his role as Sam Cooke. Even though the show did not end up winning the awards as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Daniel Kaluuya from Judas and the Black Messiah were the SAG awards 2021 winners for the Best Ensemble Cast and Best Actor in supporting role respectively.

In other news, Leslie Odom Jr and his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child recently and announced the news to their fans on Instagram on Thursday, April 1 and shared that they named their son Able Phineas. The couple got married in 2012 also share a daughter Lucille Ruby who was born in April 2017.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Leslie Odom Jr Instagram)