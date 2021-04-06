Leslie Odom Jr Shares Pics Of Newborn Son Able Phineas; Expresses 'joy And Gratitude'

Hollywood actor Leslie Odom Jr recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Nicolette Robinson. The couple is already parents to a daughter. Recently, the Tony Award winner took to his Instagram to share pictures of his newborn son. Take a look at the pictures here.

A glimpse of Leslie Odom Jr's son, Able Phineas

Leslie Odom Jr shared a series of pictures featuring his newborn son and family on Instagram. The first photo showed the actor's daughter with his newborn son. The second photo featured his son. The third photo featured his son and wife Nicolette Robinson. The actor penned a thank you note for his wife for giving birth to his kids. In the note, he wrote, " More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥ï¸ More life".

Friends and fans congratulate Leslie Odom Jr

The comment section of the actor's recent post was filled with comments congratulating him and his family. Actor Andrew Chappelle commented, "I was just thinking about you all this morning! So abundantly happy for the newest addition to the family! Love you all". Actress Dominique Fishback commented "congratulation" on the actor's post. Actress Nikki Reed left a comment saying that she loved the actors family and him. Actress Kristen Bell also left a comment saying " Congrats papa and great job mama!!! Welcome Able".

A quick look at Leslie Odom Jr's career

Leslie Odom Jr is a celebrated theatre artist and who debuted in 1988 on Broadway. The actor gained recognition for his role in the musical Hamilton as Aaron Burr which also went on to earn him a Grammy Award and a Tony Award in 2016. Odom is known for his roles in the television series Smash and movies like Murder on the Orient Express, Harriet, and Hamilton. For his role as singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, the actor was nominated for several awards like an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Award, among others. He was also nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for writing the song "Speak Now" for the movie.

Source: Leslie Odom Jr's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.