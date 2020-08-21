'Let Him Go' Trailer Starring Kevin Costner & Diane Lane Trailer Out; See Clip Here

The movie Let Him Go is helmed by director Thomas Bezucha. He last directed the movie titled Big Eden and Monte Carlo. Bezucha has returned after nearly a decade as a writer and director of the movie titled Let Him Go. The trailer of the movie was released on August 20 and the film is expected to release on November 6th in the US while its release would be on December 4 in the UK. Read on to know more about Let Him Go trailer and the plot of the film.

Let Him Go trailer

The film production company, Universal Pictures, recently released the trailer of Let Him Go on August 20th. The movie stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in pivotal roles. The movie is written by the novel written by Thomas Bezucha and is hugely inspired by Larry Watson's book of the same name.

'Let Him Go' movie cast

Let Him Go movie cast includes Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, Will Brittain in the pivotal roles, apart from Kevin Costner as George Blackledge and Diane Lane as Margaret Blackledge. The movie showcases a journey of a retired sheriff and his wife as they leave their Montana ranch to rescue their grandson. While his grandson stays in the Dakotas within the clutches of a dangerous family.

'Let Him Go' movie plot

Let Him Go movie stars with a retired sheriff and his wife living at the Montana Ranch and dealing with their grief of losing their son. The retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife Margaret then decide to leave their Montana ranch one day in order to rescue their 4 to 5 years old young grandson. Margaret figures out that her grandson and their former daughter in law is not being treated well in her new family. As her former daughter in law and grandson actually lived off the grid in the Dakotas, under the clutches of a dangerous family, which is headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

When the Blackledges find out that the Weboy family as no intention in giving up George and Margaret's grandson in peace, George and Margaret step in and set out to fight for their family. Here Blanche Weboy is played by the Phantom Thread Oscar nominee Lesley Manville. While Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are Academy Awards recipients themselves.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie

