'Lethal Weapon' 5: Is Mel Gibson Taking Role Of Late Richard Donner To Direct The Sequel?

The sudden demise of director Richard Donner, known for helming Superman, Lethal Weapon, and more, came as a shocker to the entire film industry. While the late director was working on the fifth instalment in his Lethal Weapon franchise at 91, it came to a halt as he passed away in July, this year. Now, after over three months, the franchise's star Mel Gibson has announced he will helm the fifth film. Donner confirmed the fifth instalment last year.

Mel Gibson is set to star and also wear the director's hat for Lethal Weapon 5. As per a report by The Sun, Gibson announced his taking over as the director at an Experience With... event in London. The actor shared his conversation about the film with Richard Donner. Gibson also mentioned Donner asked his wife and the producer to let him helm the film.

He said, Donner "was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, 'Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.' And I said, 'Shut up.'" The actor continued and said, "He did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and, at that time, I didn't say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one."

Mel Gibson's previous directorial

Mel Gibson has been a part of the franchise ever since its inception in 1989. The film helped Gibson establish himself as a lead actor in North America. He has already worked on several Australian projects, including Mad Max and The Year Of Living Dangerously. In his career of over three decades, Gibson has served as the director for five films, including The Man Without A Face, Braveheart, The Passion Of The Christ, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge. The 1995's Braveheart made the director win the Academy Award.

The film franchise also launched screenwriter Shane Black's career. The film series earned much recognition and became action staples in the 80s. Many tried to make movies just like Donner during the late 20th century. A TV series was also made on the same theme. Production of Lethal Weapon 5 is expected to begin by early 2022.

Image: AP