Letitia & Lupita Talk About Carrying Forward Legacy Of Chadwick Boseman In Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios recently unveiled the highly awaited trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Comic-con 2022. The trailer took back fans to the enigmatic Kingdom of Wakanda but without their beloved King T'Challa. The upcoming movie is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role of King T'Challa. However, post-Boseman's tragic demise in 2022, it was a big challenge for the makers to complete the film without their lead hero.

However, Marvel studios affirmed that the role of Black Panther would not be recast or digitally recreated. Rather, the team gave a perfect tribute to the late actor by honouring his legacy. Recently, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright opened up about continuing Chadwick Boseman's legacy in the film.

Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright talk about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In the latest interaction with ET, Lupita Nyong’o who will be seen taking on the role of Nakia in the film opened up about the project. She started by showering praises on director Ryan Coogler. Lupita said, "He sets a certain tone, certain culture on set, that it's all-hands-on-deck. It's teamwork, it's familial, it's intimate. And you go kinda through the fire together, and Lord, there were fires. So, it brings us all together."Further talking about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has elements that make it an emotional and heart-touching tale, Lupita said, "And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears.

Letitia Wright who plays Shuri echoed her co-actor's sentiments and opened up about carrying forward the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. She stated, "The family has extended a little bit, we have new members, but like Lupita said, it's a great alignment of souls and people who really care and people who really want to honor the legacy that we are trying to carry on of what Chadwick started, and we're really just grateful to have each other."

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Following the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios decided to honour the late actor by not recasting King T'Challa's role, instead, they made changes to the script. Ryan Coogler will serve as the director for the second part too. Other casts who are returning to the franchise include Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke. While the film's plot is still kept under the wraps it is expected to pick up events from the first part and will continue to explore the world of Wakanda. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.

