Letitia Wright And Tamara Lawrence Star In 'Silent Twins' Film Acquired By Focus Features

Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence are two of the rising young actors in Hollywood. They will be venturing together for the first time in an upcoming movie. The distribution rights of the project have been sold, showing the progress in the film.

Focus Features Acquires 'Silent Twins' starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence

Deadline has reported that the worldwide rights to feature Silent Twins have been bought by Focus Features. The movie stars Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Tamara Lawrence (The Long Song) as the title twin sisters. It is based on the haunting true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Feeling isolated from that unwelcoming community, the pair turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other. They retreat into their own fantasy world of artistic inspiration and adolescent desires. After a spree of vandalism inspired by an American boy they both idolize, the girls, now teenagers, are summarily sentenced to Broadmoor, the infamous UK psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together.

The film is helmed by Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure) in her English language directorial debut. Based on the book The Silent Twins by Marjorie Wallace, the script is adapted by Andrea Seigel. The domestic US distribution will be handled by Focus, while Universal Pictures will take on the international markets. The production on Silent Twins has recently wrapped in Poland.

Focus Features President of Production and Acquisitions Kiska Higgs talked about the movie. She said that Agnieszka Smoczynska is a "visually stunning and fantastically sensitive" filmmaker who treats the twins, so harshly judged, as ordinary girls with extraordinary imaginations. Higgs mentioned that she created a luminous, magical world for her stars, in which they explore the themes of love, longing, identity, and what it truly means to have an 'other half' of somebody.

The project is produced by Madant’s Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Extreme Emotions’ Ewa PuszczyÅ„ska, 42’s Ben Pugh, Joshua Horsfield, Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou, Alicia van Couvering, and Letitia Wright. It was financed by Kindred Spirit and co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, Moderator Inwestycje, and Cofiloisir. 30WEST arranged the financing and represented the U.S. rights. Executive producers include Tamara Lawrance; 30WEST’s Katie Anderson, Jake Carter, and Trevor Groth; Andrea Seigel; Charlie Morrison; and Marjorie Wallace.

Promo Image Source: Still from Black Panther and The Long Song