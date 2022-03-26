LeVar Burton To Host 'Grammy 2022' Premiere Ceremony; See List Of Performers

Star Trek icon LeVar Burton is turning host for the premiere ceremony of Grammy 2022, the pre-telecast afternoon event which will see the announcement of a majority of winners. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, with its live stream available at the Recording Academy's YouTube channel as well as on the website- live.grammy.com.

According to Variety, 'more than three-quarters of the night’s 86 winners' will be awarded during the afternoon event as the primetime telecast generally announces less than 20 categories. The premiere ceremony will also have a splendid lineup of performances with best new artist nominee Jimmie Allen, thrice nominated Americana artist Allison Russell among others ready to take to the stage.

A previous Grammy Award winner, Burton is again nominated under the best-spoken album category for Aftermath. Other contenders under the category are Barack Obama, Don Cheadle, J. Ivy and Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman. Expressing excitement ahead of his hosting stint and the nomination. Burton said in a statement, "I’m excited to host this celebration of the best performers across genres and art forms."

He further mentioned, "I am incredibly honoured in particular to be represented in the Best Spoken Word category this historic year, with a cohort of five other outstandingly talented Black men, along with the words of the late great Congressman John Lewis.”

List of performers at the premiere ceremony

Apart from Jimmie Allen and Allison Russell, nominees like Ledisi, Mon Laferte and Curtis Stewart will also be performing. The pre-telecast will open up with a multiple-artist performance, which includes Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani, John Popper and the Isaacs.

The list of presenters includes Allen, Jimmy Jam, best new artist nominee Arlo Parks as well as Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon and Sylvan Esso.

