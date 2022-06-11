Lewis Hamilton And Brad Pitt To Come Together For A Formula 1 Movie; All You Need To Know

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be collaborating with Brad Pitt on an upcoming film about racing, set to stream on Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will be leading the film, while Hamilton will be a producer alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment house.

The project, whose screenplay is being penned by Ehren Kruger will revolve around a 'seasoned racing driver' who comes out of retirement to mentor a 'promising young rookie'. Kosinski is said to have come up with the film's idea after his interaction with Lewis Hamilton amid filming Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt to come together for Formula 1 movie

In a media interaction ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lewis said of the project, "It's a really cool project and we are already working on the script."

He added that he's deeply involved in the screenplay and is also spending a good time with Pitt, which he deems as 'pretty epic'. Hamilton added that he wants to ensure that the cast and crew are diverse.

Maintaining that the cast hasn't yet been finalised, Hamilton said that they'll surely be needing a lot of drivers, who'll further help educate people about the nuances of racing.

To bag the project, Apple left behind big names like Netflix, Amazon and MGM. The film is said to be released at least 30 to 60 days before streaming on Apple TV+. According to sources, Pitt and his company will be paid a sum of $40 to $50 million for the project. The filmmakers and Apple will have a 50/50 share of the theatrical profits.

The craze for racing has spiralled in the United States ever since Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive garnered massive viewerships in the year 2019. A lot of celebrities also reportedly attended the first-annual Miami Grand Prix in May.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's upcoming film Bullet Train is gearing up for its theatrical release in India on August 5, 2022. The action comedy film will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Pitt, it also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: AP)