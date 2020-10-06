Liam Hemsworth Enjoys Beach Day With Brother Chris & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks; See Pics

Liam Hemsworth was spotted spending time with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and brother Chris Hemsworth at a beach in Australia. In the pictures, Chris Hemsworth was seen soaking up the sun and playing cricket with his pals. Thor’s director Taika Waititi was also spotted spending time with the Hemsworth brothers. Apart from enjoying on the beach, Chris Hemsworth was also seen cuddling with his girlfriend Gabriella.

In the picture, both Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are seen adorably hugging each other as they enjoy on the beach. In one of the pictures, the duo is also seen cuddling with a blanket wrapped around them. Both Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are seen twinning in white t-shirts. Gabriella wore an orange bikini top in some pictures. The model opted for a no-makeup look and left her hair open.

Chris Hemsworth also kept it casual with his look as he wore a shirt paired with shorts and completed his look with a cap. The actor's dog Dora, whom he shared with his ex-wife Miley, was also spotted in pictures. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the pictures and also pointed out that Chris' look was one of the best from the recent looks he was spotted pulling off. Several users also showered love for the couple Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. Take a look at Liam Hemsworth's pictures.

New. @LiamHemsworth enjoys a family beach trip with Gabriella brooks, his dog Dora and brothers @chrishemsworth and Luke in Byron Bay on Sunday October 4th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/CexqgZ3u7c — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) October 5, 2020

#new @liamhemsworth spending time with @gabriella_brooks , Dora and his family at the beach in Byron Bay on October 5, 2020 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/EcGKJSpIIC — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) October 5, 2020

HQ @LiamHemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoying a day at the beach in Byron Bay. Sunday October 4th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oodZ1zpB7x — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) October 5, 2020

NEW Chris Hemsworth enjoys the afternoon with his brother and Taika Waititi pic.twitter.com/mk2WWxgzu8 — best of chems (@hemsbest) October 5, 2020

About Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth was first rumoured to be dating Gabriella Brooks in December 2019 after his split with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The duo was spotted at the same beach, Byron Bay, enjoying lunch with Liam's parents. The duo confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Liam Hemsworth was earlier married to pop star Miley Cyrus. The two did not publicly confirm that they broke up until two months after their split.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Liam feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama. Earlier in March, Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth were spotted enjoying the beach waters at Byron Bay. The model sported a black bandeau bikini top and high-cut bikini bottoms. Liam, on the other hand, wore orange swimming trunks as he took a dip in the water. Both were also clicked while they came out after taking a dip at the Byron beach.

