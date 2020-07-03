Liam Hemsworth's First Vs His Latest Film: Which Worked Better At The Box-office ?

Australian star, Liam Hemsworth is one of the most talked-about new-age actors across the globe. Thanks to his charming personality, controversial personal life, and adventure flick like The Hunger Games series, the Isn't It Romantic actor always manages to stay in the limelight. Liam Hemsworth, after grabbing a lot of attention on various entertainment platforms, finally made his much-awaited Hollywood debut in 2010 with The Last Song. Since then, Liam has featured in several commercially successful movies. Talking about Liam Hemsworth's movies, let's compare first debut film and last theatrical release, and learn which of the two fared better at the box-office.

Which movie of Liam Hemsworth did better at the BO

The Last Song (2010)

Liam Hemsworth made a ground-breaking Hollywood debut with musical drama The Last Song. Hemsworth played the lead role in the Julie Anne Robinson movie. He was paired opposite ex-wife Miley Cyrus in the movie. The romantic-drama was a magnanimous hit at the box-office, and Miley-Liam's screen chemistry was the talk of the town. In terms of figures, The Last Song was made at a budget of 2 crores USD and it minted over 8.9 crores USD.

The Last Song garnered both critical acclaim and love of the masses. With 6/10 IMDb ratings and 93% Google users liking the movie, this Liam Hemsworth starrer is one of his most popular films of all time. A popular entertainment portal in India critiqued the teenage drama, calling it a good film especially because of the father-daughter angle.

Killerman (2019)

Liam Hemsworth's last cinematic release is Killerman. Even though his 2020 film titled Arkansas was all set to release in March, but due to widespread corona outbreak across the globe, the release got cancelled and it released on an OTT platform. Thus making Killerman starring Liam Hemsworth in a lead role making his latest theatrical release. Helmed by Malik Bader, Killerman is an action-crime drama that was made on a budget of $8 million.

The film minted 6.14 lakh USD at the box-office and got mixed reviews from critics and viewers both. With 5.4 IMDb ratings and 74%, Google users liking the Malik Bader film, this Liam Hemsworth starrer is a mixed bag. Talking about critics review, as per Jeffrey M. Anderson a famous film critic, the movie is way too predictable and long. But does have some highpoints which keep one entertained.



