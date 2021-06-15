Liam Hemsworth Flaunts Weaponry Skills With A Makeshift Staff While Bushwalking; Watch

Liam Hemsworth has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and is always quite active on the platform. However, he took a month-long break from social media and is now making a comeback. The actor recently shared a video of himself flaunting his ninja-style moves. Check out.

Liam Hemsworth shows his ninja moves with a makeshift staff

The latest Liam Hemsworth's video on Instagram has him displaying his fighting moves. In it, he is walking down a bush trail, spinning and maneuvering the stick with impressive ease. He does a full round of the area while twirling with the makeshift staff. Towards the end of the video, a female voice is heard giggling, which is expected to be of Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend and model Gabriella Books. The Hunger Games star shared the video with a ninja emoji in the caption. The actor donned casual attire for the walk as he wore a plain black T-shirt and shorts along with a black cap. Take a look at Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post below:

Liam Hemsworth's video has grabbed much attention on Instagram. Many left heart eyes, muscle, and even laughter emoticons, for his goofy behaviour in the comment section. Users also questioned him if he is training for a new role. The video has crossed one million views with more than 1K comments in less than 24 hours. Check out a few replies on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post below.

Liam Hemsworth has earlier shared multiple pictures and videos showcasing his talents. It includes surfacing, skateboarding, hardcore exercising, driving, and more. Take a look at some of his posts below:

IMAGE: LIAM HEMSWORTH INSTAGRAM

