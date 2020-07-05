Liam Hemsworth's Films That Were Rated Lowest On Rotten Tomatoes; See List Here

Liam Hemsworth became a world-renowned actor after playing a prominent role in The Hunger Games movie trilogy, based on Suzanne Collins' novel series of the same name. While the actor has featured in numerous acclaimed films and TV shows, he has also starred in films that were critically panned and failed to perform at the Box office. Here are some of Liam Hemsworth's worst-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

Liam Hemsworth's lowest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Paranoia

Paranoia is a 2013 thriller film that was directed by Robert Luketic. The movie starred Liam Hemsworth in the lead role. Other prominent actors include Gary Oldman, Amber Heard, Harrison Ford, and Lucas Till. The movie was not only critically panned but it also failed to impress at the Box office. Paranoia only has a 7% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Liam Hemsworth's lowest-rated film ever.

Love and Honor

Love and Honor is a romantic drama film directed by Danny Mooney. The film starred Liam Hemsworth in the lead role as Mickey Wright. The movie follows the story of a soldier who secretly returns home to win back his girlfriend who left him. This film is Liam Hemsworth's second lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. Love and Honor only has a 13% critics rating on the website.

The Last Song

The Last Song only has a 21% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is Liam Hemsworth's third-lowest rated movie of all time. The movie is a coming-of-age teen romantic drama film directed by Julie Anne Robinson. The movie stars singer Miley Cyrus in the lead role. Liam Hemsworth plays the main male romantic lead of the film.

Killerman

Killerman is an American action crime film that released in August of 2019. The action film was critically panned and failed to perform at the Box Office. Liam Hemsworth played the lead role of Moe Diamond. Other prominent actors include Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Zlatko Buric, and Suraj Sharma. Killerman only has a 26% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Duel

The Duel is an American western film that was directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith and released in 2016. The film starred Woody Harrelson as Abraham Brant and Liam Hemsworth as David Kingston. The Duel also has a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

