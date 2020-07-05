Liam Hemsworth's Best Films According To Critics On Rotten Tomatoes

Liam Hemsworth is a popular Australian actor who is also the brother of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. Liam Hemsworth became a household name in Australian after he featured in the soap opera Neighbours and in the children's show The Elephant Princess. He is most known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games. The actor has had amazing films that were critically acclaimed and also liked by the audiences. Here are some of Liam Hemsworth's highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is Liam Hemsworth's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is the second instalment in The Hunger Games trilogy, based on Suzanne Collins' dystopian novel series. The film stars Liam Hemsworth in the role of Gale Hawthorne. Jennifer Lawrence plays the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in the film. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire has a 90% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while it has an audience score of 89%.

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is the first film in The Hunger Games trilogy based on Suzanne Collins' books. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne. The Hunger Games is the second-highest-rated film that stars Liam Hemsworth. The movie has a critical rating of 84% and has an audience score of 81%.

Triangle

Triangle is a British-Australian psychological thriller that released in 2009. The movie was directed by Christopher Smith and starred Melissa George and Michael Dorman in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a group of friends who board a derelict ocean liner. They soon realize that someone is stalking them on the ship. Liam Hemsworth plays the role of Victor in the film. This is Liam Hemsworth's third-highest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has a rating of 80% by critics while it has an audience rating of 66%.

Isn't It Romantic

Isn't It Romantic was a 2019 film directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. The American romantic comedy film starred Rebel Wilson in the lead role as Natalie. Liam Hemsworth plays the role of Blake, one of Natalie's clients and her love interest in her fantasy world. The movie has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

